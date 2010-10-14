  Orange, T-Mobile and O2 Windows Phone 7 pre-orders go live

Getting ready to buy a Windows Phone 7 phone? Well now you can express your interest in the new handsets from Orange, T-Mobile, and O2 after three of the five confirmed operators have launched their pre-order pages in the UK on their websites.

The handsets; the HTC 7 Mozart, the HTC HD7, and the Samsung Omnia 7 will all be available in the UK on the 21 October on various price plans.

Vodafone and Three have yet to go live with pre-order pages for the LG Optimus 7 and the HTC 7 Trophy, ahead of what Microsoft is calling the General Availability day later this month.

