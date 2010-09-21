Orange San Francisco: Android on the cheap

Orange is hoping to appeal to those looking to go Android this Christmas on the cheap with the launch of the Orange San Francisco.

According to Orange, the new San Francisco handset will be the first in a new range of Android devices and be the start of a new range.

It will cost £99 and say Orange, combined with Orange’s pay as you go Dolphin tariff be perfect for app lovers.

As for specs? The phone will come running Android 2.1, feature a 3 megapixel camera and the usual bells and whistles like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G connectivity and a FM radio.

“The San Francisco is the first in a series of affordable Android devices we have planned for Orange. Combining its great functionality with our pay as you go price plans, really does offer users tremendous value for money," says Phil Roberson, Director of Devices for Orange.



The San Francisco supports a data capacity of up to 32GB, and comes with a 2GB microSD card inbox and in-built memory of 150MB. Available for only £99 on Orange pay as you go, the San Francisco is available this week from Orange shops, Orange telesales and www.orange.co.uk