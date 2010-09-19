  T-Mobile HTC Desire: Android 2.2 update is here

T-Mobile HTC Desire owners are the latest HTC Desire owners to get the update to Android 2.2 (Froyo) following official confirmation the new update is coming to the handset on the T-Mobile network in the coming weeks.

"We have some exciting news for all our Desire users," T-Mobile said before detailing that the "2.2 firmware update (FroYo) will be available from today and will be sent over the air (OTA) direct to your phone over the coming weeks."

The only recommendation is that you should "save all your personal data before you start downloading."

T-Mobile is the latest operator to confirm that the HTC Desire Android 2.2 update has landed.

Vodafone pushed out its update in August, while Orange has previously said that it would be launching the update in "mid-September" - so about now then.