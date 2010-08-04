  1. Home
BlackBerry Torch: Coming soon to Orange

We already knew that the BlackBerry Torch was making its way to Vodafone, and now Orange's PR guy has also tweeted that Research in Motion's potential iPhone botherer will be making its way to Orange as well.

Connor Maples tweeted:

"Good news: The new BlackBerry Torch 9800 with BlackBerry 6 will be coming soon to Orange UK. We will keep you posted with details..."

There's no details yet as to availability of the handset in the UK, from Orange or Vodafone, although US Pocket-lint fans will be able to get their slider BlackBerry QWERTY phone from AT&T now. The feedback we've heard so far suggests a September launch on this side of the pond.

We're also hearing murmurs that O2 may be looking to get in on the BlackBerry Torch party and we've put the question to our O2 contacts, so we'll let you know as soon as we hear anything.

In the meantime, be sure to check out all of our BlackBerry Torch and BlackBerry 6 OS posts listed below for a full rundown of what to expect from the new RIM flagship phone.

