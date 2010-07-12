Orange gets ready for budget Android assault
Back in May, Orange group device guru Patrick Remy showed off the Orange Boston - a budget Android device that, although not available in the UK, gave an indication of a range of budget Android phones that Orange planned on releasing under its own branding this year.
And now reports have emerged about the first of these devices, which Orange has codenamed Project JAL.
The report states that the Project JAL handset is a slim, touchscreen device with a 3-megapixel camera and running Android 2.1.
When we spoke to Remy, he told us the plan was for a range of Android 1.6 devices, so maybe the plan has changed somewhat.
Price-wise, Remy was keen to stress that all devices would be under 120 euros, so expect to see Project JAL come to fruition in a handset that will sell for around the £100 mark.
We've contacted our people at Orange for more details and we'll give them to you when we've heard back.
In the meantime, check out the photos of the Orange Boston in order to get a sense of what Project JAL may look like.
Update: Orange's official position on this is: "We can confirm we will be unveiling Android models in our own device range in the coming months, and will announce further details nearer the time."
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- Huawei P20 Pro initial review: Shooting for the camera phone crown
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Check out this exclusive Sony XZ2 deal: £45 per month for 32GB of data!
- Exclusive deal: Get the Huawei P20 Pro for £45 a month and NOTHING upfront
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- The best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals: Get free Bose QC35 II headphones before 5 April!
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments