  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange/T-Mobile merger approved by EC

|
  Orange/T-Mobile merger approved by EC

The European Commission has given the green light for T-Mobile and Orange to merge, with the proviso that 3 gets access to 3000 more mast sites across the UK. The news follows a cautionary note from the Office of Fair Trading, who said the deal: "threatens significantly to affect competition in mobile telecommunications in the UK".

Still, Europe had no such qualms, approving the deal following a last-minute compromise that'll see 25% of the 1800MHz spectrum offered up to competitors to expand mobile broadband, and 3 being allowed to use another 3000 mast sites to bulk up its 3G network. The European commission was satisfied that there would still be sufficient competition in the UK market once these concessions had been made.

While there's been much debate about what to call the new company - Torange? O-Mobile? - it seems like the newly conjoined twins will be raining on that particular parade. They say that they'll continue to use both existing brand names for the time being.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Nok, Nok. Who's there? Three new affordable Nokia handsets
  3. Nokia 5.1 initial review: Another impressive affordable Android
  4. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  5. Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro cases: Protect your new Huawei smartphone
  1. AirPlay 2 finally launches with iOS 11.4 release
  2. Apple to use iPhone NFC chip to unlock doors and more with iOS 12
  3. The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
  4. Google Pixel 3 renders and screens show notch just for 3 XL
  5. How to know what iPhone you have: Here's the easy way to find out
Comments