T-Mobile Pulse Mini spotted

The already-announced T-Mobile Pulse (at its launch the first pay as you go Android-based smartphone) is already at the lower end of the gPhone market with its £179.99 price tag and middling specs, but is to be joined by an even more affordable option with the launch of the T-Mobile Pulse Mini.

Following the current craze for offering "mini" versions of existing phones, the T-Mobile Pulse Mini will at least offer a recent Android build - 2.1 - while specs come in with a 3.2-megapixel camera and a 2.8-inch HVGA touchscreen.

"The Pulse Mini features MyCommunity, the Media Center, and other pre-embedded Google applications, so customers can stay connected with their social networks and enjoy unlimited entertainment while on the move", says T-Mobile.

Other specs come in with a 3.5mm headphone jack, up to 16GB expandable memory, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Huawei-made T-Mobile Pulse Mini will go on sale in the UK in April, priced at £99.99 for pay as you go customers.

Photos by Stuart Miles

