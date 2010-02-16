  T-Mobile to offer HTC Desire in March, Orange from April

Like the look of the new HTC Desire? Then we have news of how you can get your hands on the new 2.1 Android handset here in the UK as T-Mobile has announced it is to offer the handset from 26 March and Orange is set for an April launch.



The European version of the Google Nexus One, the Desire boasts an impressive spec list that includes a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, a 3.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and a 5-megapixel camera.

T-Mobile is bundling in two complimentary titles from a selection of T-Mobile's video on demand library with a T-Mo exec stating: "The Desire is one of the most eagerly-awaited handsets of the year, and without doubt one of the highlights of this year’s Mobile World Congress. T-Mobile was the first network to bring Android to the UK, and we now offer our customers a larger range of Android-powered handsets than any other network".

Orange says it is to offer the HTC Desire "free on selected consumer pay monthly and business price plans from April" with no more info provided at this stage.

The crucial bit - pricing and contract length - is still TBC as far as T-Mobile goes too, with the operator saying only: "the HTC Desire will be available to pay monthly customers". We will keep you posted, in the mean time, check out our first look review.