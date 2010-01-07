T-Mobile's 15-inch Android tablet hitting UK kitchens in 2010
T-Mobile and Innovative Converged Devices (ICD) have unveiled a rival to O2's Joggler device for the UK market out at CES.
A new Android-based "portable family hub tablet" due to be available in the UK later this year, it seems T-Mo has bought into ICD's Vega concept we brought you news of previously.
The 15-inch touchscreen device is said to be, "designed primarily to sit in the kitchen". The tablet offers a household calendar with remote access, SMS reminders, hands-free calling via the T-Mobile SIM, full browsing and FM radio.
Specs include an Nvidia Tegra 250 mobile web processor and full HD 1080p video playback.
The concept is in the final stages of development, say the companies, while pricing and availability will be announced closer to the retail launch.
At the same time Nvidia, ICD and Verizon have used the CES show to demo a Tegra-powered touchscreen tablet device offering a full 1080p HD Internet experience.
The difference for the Verizon model is that it gets a Motorola 4G wireless modem, operating over a pre-commercial of Verizon's LTE network, due to rollout gradually in 2010.
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for April 2018
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- Meizu launches 15 smartphone series with dual cams, OLED displays and no notches
- LG G7 ThinQ will have dedicated Google Assistant button
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
Comments