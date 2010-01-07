  T-Mobile's 15-inch Android tablet hitting UK kitchens in 2010

T-Mobile and Innovative Converged Devices (ICD) have unveiled a rival to O2's Joggler device for the UK market out at CES.



A new Android-based "portable family hub tablet" due to be available in the UK later this year, it seems T-Mo has bought into ICD's Vega concept we brought you news of previously.

The 15-inch touchscreen device is said to be, "designed primarily to sit in the kitchen". The tablet offers a household calendar with remote access, SMS reminders, hands-free calling via the T-Mobile SIM, full browsing and FM radio.



Specs include an Nvidia Tegra 250 mobile web processor and full HD 1080p video playback.



The concept is in the final stages of development, say the companies, while pricing and availability will be announced closer to the retail launch.

At the same time Nvidia, ICD and Verizon have used the CES show to demo a Tegra-powered touchscreen tablet device offering a full 1080p HD Internet experience.



The difference for the Verizon model is that it gets a Motorola 4G wireless modem, operating over a pre-commercial of Verizon's LTE network, due to rollout gradually in 2010.