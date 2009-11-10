  Orange reveals 30,000 iPhones sold on first day

It seems Orange's first day of iPhone sales in the UK has gone well with the company revealing, via a tweet, it's seen sales hitting the 30,000 mark.



"Orange UK had sold more than 30k iPhones, smashing what we believe is the previously published first day sales records for a phone in the UK!", Orange marketing manager Conor Maples stated via Twitter.



When O2 originally launched the iPhone back in November 2007 it said it saw "tens of thousands" of people snap up the device over the initial sales weekend.



Orange's new film-themed iPhone app is seeing similar success, according to another Conor tweet:

"Our Orange Wednesdays app has gone to the top slot in the Entertainment Category, & hit 2nd place in the free apps chart on Apple App Store".

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.