  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange iPhone available in the UK now

|
1/3  
Orange iPhone available in the UK now
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

2 years and a day after the first iPhone went on sale in the UK through O2, another operator is now officially offering Apple's mobile to UK consumers.

From today, the iPhone can now be bought on a pay as you go basis, or subsidised on a monthly contract through Orange.

Rather than undercutting its competition, the tariffs Orange is offering are similar to O2's, although Orange's 750MB "unlimited" data has raised eyebrows.

So will Orange's boasts of the best 3G coverage across the UK be enough to persuade people to go Orange?

The Carphone Warehouse says it expects to sell one million iPhone handsets in total by Christmas with the arrival of the iPhone 3G and 3GS on Orange and has created the "Orange Apples" display, pictured here, to mark the launch.

Will Orange unveil sales stats? (update - yes) Will O2 fight back with more than just a broadband deal? We will keep you posted...

PopularIn Phones
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
iPhone XI (iPhone 11) and iPhone X Plus specs, release date, news and rumours
Oppo Find X review: Smartphones just got interesting again
OnePlus 6T October launch could spark first US carrier partnership, with T-Mobile
Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!
Leaked Oppo R17 and Vivo V11 pics show waterdrop is the new notch, OnePlus 6T to get it too?
Comments