Dell has hinted that it may be reconsidering an entry into the smartphone market, in particular to target Apple's iPhone.

Reuters is reporting a tasty sound bite from the company's CEO that was uttered aloud by the exec at an investment conference in the States this week.

"I think you will see us with small screen devices", chief executive Michael Dell when asked if the company was developing smartphones.

"You'll see us with smaller and smaller devices that have capabilities of the devices you are referring to. Not in the near-term."

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Dell was prepping an iPod rival too, despite the poor sales of the company's previous Creative-made offerings.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.