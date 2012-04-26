Buy a Dell from your smartphone with the Dell Mobile app

Dell has launched an app to accompany its online shopping site at Dell.co.uk, following on from the launch of a similar app for the Dell.com site in September 2011.

The new Dell Mobile shopping app will make it easier for UK customers to browse and buy direct from Dell, without having to use the website. Although the company offers a respectable mobile site, we always like to see a dedicated app, free from the vagaries of the many different mobile browsers out there.

Of course, not content to leave it there, we've been having a play with the app to see what it offers.

The app is divided into sections for navigation through Dell's selection of products. You'll be able to search directly, browse through its most popular laptop models, everything Dell offers, or down into specific product types - power supplies or projectors for example.

You can also browse by sub-brands, so if you're after an XPS or Alienware computer, you can easily pick these out too.

There is the option to call directly from the app if you want to speak to a human being about a particular product you're interested in buying, and you can easily compare products to narrow down your selection.

Finally, of course, you can add your choice to your basket, add any coupon codes you have and proceed to buy it. Post-sale, you can check your order status.

Apart from the shopping side of things, there is also a support side of the app. You can scan the Express Service Code on the bottom of your existing Dell device to check the warranty status and access other support, like tutorial videos.

A simple and clean app, the Dell Mobile app is available for free through dell.co.uk/mobile or via the Apple App Store or Google Play.