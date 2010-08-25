Dell Aero goes on sale in US

The Dell Aero has finally gone on sale over in the States, with AT&T offering "one of the lightest Android smartphones" for $99.99 on a 2-year contract or $299.99 contract free.

But the device is already coming under fire for being lightweight in other areas as well - most notably with its spec.

It's an Android 1.5 device, which seems a tad ancient now (16 months to be precise) and its processor is a Marvell 624MHz one. At a time where 1GHz Android devices are flying out from left, right and centre, this is hardly going to set the world alight.

It does have a 5-megapixel camera with an 8x zoom, but there's no HD video shooting.

Its 3.5-inch screen has a 640 x 360 resolution and connectivity is via Wi-Fi, 3G, GPS and Bluetooth, which is all good, but is it enough to warrant the quite hefty price-tag?

If the Dell Aero makes it to the UK, it will need to shave a hefty portion off that fee if it is to temp Android budget-handset users.