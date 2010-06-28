  Dell now selling Dell Streak unlocked

The Dell Streak, previously only available on contract at O2 in the UK, has gone on sale without the need for a contract thanks to Dell.

Those willing to slap down the cash can pay £449 for the Android powered handset with a 5-inch screen without the need to sign a lengthy data contract in the process.

Those wanting the Dell Streak, SIM-free and unlocked can even buy now, pay June 2011 if the urge to have something slightly bigger than your current smartphone is too great to save up for before you buy.

Although we've personally played with a red version, it seems for now Dell is only offering it in Carbon Black.