Dell reveals a little more about the Mini 5

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Computers, has let slip a few more details about the Mini 5 mini-slate that we grabbed a few photos of, in all its pink glory, at CES 2010.

It's going to be packing a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, 5-inch display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G. It will run the same OS that we saw on the prototype - Android 1.6 - and there's a five-megapixel camera on the back. CrunchGear has a short video of it, too - if you want a few more in the way of angles.

It'll be arriving in a "couple of months", according to Dell himself, but it'll come packing a massive $1098 price - which we'd expect would translate almost directly into pounds, once VAT and import charges are taken into account. That's a hell of a lot for a handset that's only a little bigger than the HTC HD2, for example.

Further info, UK pricing and availability info are all to be confirmed, but we'll let you know when we hear more.

Update: Commenter David suggests that the $1,100 figure might be erroneous. We've been unable to confirm it elsewhere, and it does seem waaaay too high, so take that one with a pinch of salt. We'll let you know when we're able to get hard numbers off Dell.

