Dell Mini 3i AT&T model gets screenshot outing
Dell has given Pocket-lint a sneak peak as to what it's new Android skin, called Dell Stage, will look like when the Dell Mini 3i comes to AT&T in the states and then to the rest of the world.
The new interface keeps things clean, however rather like Motorola's Motoblur interface, the homepage and corresponding slides will allow information widgets of the stuff you want to track.
In a mirror image of the iPhone, it looks like Stage will offer four permanent shortcut buttons at the top of the screen, with a grid-like menu for the rest. There also appears to be a search bar allowing you to search the device on the homepage as well.
Dell's VP of small devices said that Dell would be allowing AT&T to customise the phone how it saw fit, but that they would be offering their own version to customers SIM-free in good time.
Check out the images for more close up screens.
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- Motorola unveils trio of G6 handsets, wants to own the affordable phone market
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
Comments