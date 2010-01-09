Dell Mini 3i AT&T model gets screenshot outing

Dell has given Pocket-lint a sneak peak as to what it's new Android skin, called Dell Stage, will look like when the Dell Mini 3i comes to AT&T in the states and then to the rest of the world.

The new interface keeps things clean, however rather like Motorola's Motoblur interface, the homepage and corresponding slides will allow information widgets of the stuff you want to track.

In a mirror image of the iPhone, it looks like Stage will offer four permanent shortcut buttons at the top of the screen, with a grid-like menu for the rest. There also appears to be a search bar allowing you to search the device on the homepage as well.

Dell's VP of small devices said that Dell would be allowing AT&T to customise the phone how it saw fit, but that they would be offering their own version to customers SIM-free in good time.

Check out the images for more close up screens.