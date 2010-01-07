Dell Mini 3 smartphone

At the CES show in Las Vegas, where it was confirmed that AT&T will be offering the Dell Mini 3 Android smartphone, we got hands-on for some real-life shots of the device.

Only available to date in Brazil and China, the Mini 3 will be AT&T's first Android device and Pocket-lint can confirm it will launch in the UK - but the finer points of such a launch are not currently up for discussion.

The Mini 3 sports a 3.5-inch, 640 x 360 widescreen display, built-in GPS, a 3-megapixel camera with video capture, flash and auto-focus, Bluetooth and a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 32GB.

The AT&T version will offer the Cupcake build of Android, and there are no plans to update it to 2.1 Eclair, making the device not so sweet for those that want the latest and greatest version of the Android OS.

We will keep you posted on a UK launch.