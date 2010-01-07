Dell Mini 3 smartphone
At the CES show in Las Vegas, where it was confirmed that AT&T will be offering the Dell Mini 3 Android smartphone, we got hands-on for some real-life shots of the device.
Only available to date in Brazil and China, the Mini 3 will be AT&T's first Android device and Pocket-lint can confirm it will launch in the UK - but the finer points of such a launch are not currently up for discussion.
The Mini 3 sports a 3.5-inch, 640 x 360 widescreen display, built-in GPS, a 3-megapixel camera with video capture, flash and auto-focus, Bluetooth and a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 32GB.
The AT&T version will offer the Cupcake build of Android, and there are no plans to update it to 2.1 Eclair, making the device not so sweet for those that want the latest and greatest version of the Android OS.
We will keep you posted on a UK launch.
- The best Moto G6 deals and pre-order price: What do the G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play cost SIM-free?
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and latest news ahead of next week's launch
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us next month
- Motorola Moto G6 vs Moto G6 Plus vs Moto G6 Play: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything you need to know about the new Honor flagship
- OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the rumoured difference?
Comments