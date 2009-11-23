Dell Mini 3i smartphone launches on China Mobile

American computer manufacturer Dell has announced the launch of its new Android-based smartphone, the Dell Mini 3i, on China Mobile.

The global debut of the phone in China sees the new handset available in "red passion" or the slightly dubious sounding "oiled bronze".



More specs for the device have now been revealed and we can report the quadband GSM/EDGE 3i offers a 3.5-inch, 640 x 360 widescreen display, built-in GPS, a 3-megapixel camera with video capture, flash and auto-focus, Bluetooth and a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 32GB.



In China, the Mini 3i will support China Mobile's "Mobile Market" app store, while Dell says the phone's features may well change as it launches across other operators around the world - "feature sets may vary depending on the needs of mobile operators".

Brazil's Claro network is due to offer the handset by the end of the year, but considering this warning Brazilians should hang on for confirmation of specs.