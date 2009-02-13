Casio launches new touchscreen phone in Japan

Casio has launched a new phone in Japan that bridges the gap between a clamshell phone and an iPhone-esque touchscreen.

Having been slow to take up the touchscreen phone in Asia, it seems iPhone's influence has finally won over, as Casio's CA001 phone shows.

However, to be sure not to alienate those still sitting on the fence about touchscreen, Casio has chosen to make the device dual screen. On one side you can use it as a traditional screen with full phone keypad, but then twist the screen around and fold it down and you've got a touchscreen tablet phone.

When it comes to features, the phone offers a 5-megapixel camera for stills and video, a microSD card slot and Bluetooth connectivity. It's scheduled for release in Japan this month, but it's highly unlikely we'll ever see it hit our shores.