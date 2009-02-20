Carphone Warehouse launches Eco Charger

The Carphone Warehouse has announced its first ever environmentally friendly mobile phone charger.

The aptly named "Eco Charger" is said to reduce the amount of energy needed to power a mobile phone more than any other on the market.

Carphone says the Eco Charger is the only charger available on the high street which shuts itself down as soon as it has charged the phone, or the phone becomes disconnected.

Because of this functionality, its standby "drain" is low, and, if everyone used one, could save the UK approximately 217 million kWh of electricity per year.

Priced at £22.99, and compatible with certain Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung phones, the new charger will be available in Carphone Warehouse stores from 3 March 2009.