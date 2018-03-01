Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are without a doubt, beautiful smartphones, and chances are you probably want to keep them that way. It's not just about keeping them safe from knocks and bumps either. There are plenty of ways you can accessorise the new flagship smartphones, be it with a Samsung Gear smartwatch, wireless battery charger, or some wireless headphones.

Whatever your budget, here are 10 great accessories from Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk to get for your new phone.

One for the Nike fans out there. The Hyperknit Back Cover is an official Samsung case that's sporty, light and slim. It looks amazing, adding a stylish finish to your Samsung Galaxy S9, while providing an extra layer of protection against drops without the appearance of plastic in sight.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £29.99

The GEAR4 Piccadilly Case for the Samsung Galaxy S9 is made from polycarbonate plastic with impact-resistant D30 built-in for greater protection. Coming in a range of fashionable colours, it's slim, stylish and has a scratch-resistant UV coating.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £29.99

Who needs wires? Take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ wireless charging capabilities and get a Belkin Wireless Charger for your night stand. Now rather than fumbling for a cable every night you can simply place your new Android phone on the charging pad and watch the battery meter go up.

Get it from Mobiles.co.uk for £29.99

With a solid-yet-slim screen protector, a portable car charger and a protective case, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Essential Bundle contains everything you need to keep your phone charged up and protected.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £19.99

If you're worried about that amazing new screen on the S9, the Samsung S9 LED Wallet Cover protects every contour of your device and has a clever LED system on the front panel, which can show you the time, incoming calls, notifications plus more without you even needing to open the case.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £59.99

Looking for a headphone that can help you through a workout or two? The Goji Bluetooth in-ear headphones offer wireless connectivity, a water and sweat resistant rubber coating and lightweight design that'll stay in your ear no matter how hard you work. They're sure to help you work up a sweat.

Get it from Mobiles.co.uk for £24.99

If you're really trying to maximise your productivity, you can opt for the Samsung Gear S3 Black Frontier smartwatch. The Gear S3 Frontier offers a more adventurous design than the S3 Classic, with a ridged rotating bezel and dark steel build, and pairs perfectly with the S9.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £299.99

It's time to start running. The new fitness earbuds from Samsung, with simple tap button controls and built-in Auto Tracker and Running Coaching work perfectly with both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. The wireless buds can store up to 1,000 music tracks so you can leave your S9 at home if you can cope with doing that.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £199.99

Lose yourself in VR with the Samsung Gear VR Headset and the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+. Powered Oculus you'll have access to over 600 games and applications and the the newGear VR comes with a handheld controller to let your do more in the virtual reality worlds.

Get it from Carphone Warehouse for £119.99

Wires and cables are old hat. The Goji wireless charger pad lets you simply plug the charger into the wall, keeping cables hidden from sight. All you've got to do is pop your wireless device onto the charging plate to give it a power boost. Better still the Goji Wireless QI charger pad is compatible with a range of different smartphones so others in the house can use it to get a recharge too.

Get it from Mobiles.co.uk for £19.99