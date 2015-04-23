Carphone Warehouse's new iD mobile network pushes free roaming data, value for money

Dixons Carphone has announced a new mobile network, known simply as iD.

The new network from Carphone Warehouse will be launching in May and promises to offer wider free data roaming than existing networks.

Comparing itself to Three, iD will be data roaming free in 22 countries - including 20 European countries and Australia and USA, making it easy to post your holiday pictures, or just keep track of Pocket-lint on your travels.

There hasn't been too much revealed about iD's pricing structure yet, but Carphone Warehouse has said that it will be offering 12-month 4G contracts, where some are now only offering 24-month contracts.

The first offer that iD will make available will be the Samsung A3 on a 12-month 4G contract for £19.50, giving you 1GB data, 300 minutes of talk and 5000 texts.

The new MVNO will run on the Three network and aims to address the problems of bill shock, roaming, and flexibility, by offering those 12-month contracts with low prices and caps, so you don't over spend.

You'll be able to sign-up to iD through Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC World stores, as well as online, through www.idmobile.co.uk.