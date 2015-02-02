Carphone Warehouse launching its own new network with Three

Dixons Carphone, the company that owns UK mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse, has announced it is to launch its own, new network in spring in partnership with Three.

The MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) deal will "bring innovative and highly personalised connectivity options for customers to enjoy".

The brand, which also owns and operates PC World and Currys stores across the country and online, has had MVNO partnerships with other networks in the past. These included Fresh Mobile, which was run on the T-Mobile network, and more recently TalkMobile with Vodafone.

A name for the new network is yet to be revealed, but the decision to partner with Three in preparation for the provider's probable buyout of O2 could be seen as highly wise, considering.

"The announcement of our new network supports our strategic vision to continue to offer customers the widest range of connections, for when they are at home or on-the-go," said Graham Stapleton, CEO of Carphone Warehouse.

His comments also suggest that the retailer will continue to offer other networks' contracts and SIMs, even after the new network launches in the spring.

"This is our biggest new customer to date and a great opportunity to be the MVNO partner of a large scale brand with real mobile expertise and insight," said Lynda Burton, director of wholesale at Three.