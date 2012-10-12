  Carphone Warehouse set to take Samsung Galaxy S III Mini pre-orders

Carphone Warehouse is joining Phones 4u in taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini, ahead of its 2 November launch.

From Saturday 13 October, customers can pre-order the device from the Carphone Warehouse website, though at present it’s not clear on which networks the retailer will make the phone available.

However, Phones4u is also taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini on pay-monthly tariffs from Vodafone, Orange and O2. Contracts start from as little as £25 and Phones 4u is also throwing in a Samsung Pebble - a portable MP3 player - free of charge for the first 350 people who pre-order the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S III Mini offers a smaller, not to mention more affordable, option to its big brother, the manufacturer’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S III phone.

Both handsets run the latest Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, though the Mini’s display has been reduced to just 4-inches. Other features include a 5-megapixel camera, NFC, Wi-Fi and a choice of 8GB or 16GB of on-board memory, both of which can be topped up with a microSD card.

Customers will be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini from Carphone Warehouse from 13 October by clicking here.