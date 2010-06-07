  Carphone Warehouse opens pre-registration for iPhone 4

Carphone Warehouse is now offering customers the opportunity to pre-register for the recently announced iPhone 4.

The store expects the new handset to arrive in the UK "from late June 2010" (now confirmed as June 24), and is allowing customers to be amongst the first in line to receive one when the handsets become available. Just visit http://www.carphonewarehouse.com/news/coming-soon to register.

Andrew Harrison, CEO, The Carphone Warehouse is extremely keen on the prospect: “There is always a huge amount of excitement whenever a new iPhone is released and we are expecting a stampede of customers to hit our stores as soon as the handset is available," he says.

Get them while they're hot. Hang on, no, that's Gizmodo...

Read all our iPhone coverage here.