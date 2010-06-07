Carphone Warehouse opens pre-registration for iPhone 4
Carphone Warehouse is now offering customers the opportunity to pre-register for the recently announced iPhone 4.
The store expects the new handset to arrive in the UK "from late June 2010" (now confirmed as June 24), and is allowing customers to be amongst the first in line to receive one when the handsets become available. Just visit http://www.carphonewarehouse.com/news/coming-soon to register.
Andrew Harrison, CEO, The Carphone Warehouse is extremely keen on the prospect: “There is always a huge amount of excitement whenever a new iPhone is released and we are expecting a stampede of customers to hit our stores as soon as the handset is available," he says.
Get them while they're hot. Hang on, no, that's Gizmodo...
Read all our iPhone coverage here.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments