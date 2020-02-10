BT opens up 5G to all customers, available in 50 locations

After BT's announcement of 5G last autumn, the company has now announced it is opening up the availability of 5G to anybody on BT Mobile.

5G services were previously only available to customers on advanced deals like BT Plus and the new BT Halo fixed-line and mobile combined tariff.

BT owns mobile network EE and, as you'd expect, its 5G service is available in the same 50 locations that EE's network is, including many "high footfall" locations such as London mainline stations, Cardiff Central station, Glasgow’s Bath Street and St Enoch Square, Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium, and Coventry’s Council House and Cathedral ruins.

BT customers can choose data allowances ranging from 6GB to 100GB, and deals with a phone start at £45 per month. Existing BT Halo customers get double data on all plans, with the 100GB option boosted to unlimited data.

Among the locations included are London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Sunderland, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol and Wakefield and Wolverhampton.

EE/BT, Vodafone and O2 have all launched 5G services so far and we're expecting Three UK to join the fray in the next couple of weeks ahead of the on sale date for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.