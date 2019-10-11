BT reveals plans and phones for its 5G network

BT Mobile has revealed the plans and phones for its 5G network.

The company's 5G network is live today in 20 towns and cities with a further 25 due by the end of the year. BT hasn't provided us with an exact list of locations, but broadly speaking these match EE's existing 5G rollout locations because BT's network runs on EE's (even though BT actually owns EE).

These include London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Coventry, Leicester and Bristol but we know that Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and Nottingham were due to get 5G coverage by the end of the year.

BT will be stocking most of the handsets that EE has available, too, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and Huawei Mate 20 X on the roster.

BT Plus customers will be able to choose from four new 5G plans – each offering double data. BT Plus customers can choose from a 12GB, 30GB, 60GB or 200GB 5G handset plan, starting from £45 per month. 200GB customers will be moved over to an unlimited plan when BT Halo - a combined 5G mobile and home broadband deal - is launched next month.

All the plans include free access to the BT Sport app.