BT joins the 5G party, will launch in 16 cities this autumn

BT has announced its intention to launch a 5G service this autumn.

The BT-owned EE already has a live 5G network, of course, but a BT-branded alternative will be available as part of a converged mobile and broadband package - the first such bundle on the market.

As it uses EE's 5G network, it will be available in six cities initially and another 10 by the end of the year. That means, by the end of 2019, customers will be able to connect to 5G using a supporting smartphone in the busiest areas of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol.

BT Plus customers will be the first offered a chance to upgrade. You can head to a dedicated website to register your interest.

"We're bringing together the best fibre and mobile connections to help keep our customers connected, both on the go and at home," said CEO of BT's consumer division, Marc Allera.

The company is yet to announce what 5G devices it will be carrying and pricing details.

Even after upgrading, BT Plus customers will still be able to get a 4G Wi-Fi Mini Hub if there is a fault on their home broadband connection, to use until the issue is fixed. This is the company's keep connected promise.