BT Mobile enables Wi-Fi Calling and 4G calling on its network

BT has switched on Wi-Fi Calling and 4G calling for its customers as it ramps up its network features.

The bad news it’s only available on selected plans and phones so you’ll need to check that it is supported on yours.

There’s no need to register or download an app to use BT Mobile Wi-Fi Calling. You can simply switch it on in your phone’s settings when you need it – more on that below.

Wi-Fi calling is great in areas where cellular access is poor, such as within large buildings or at home if you live in a rural area with poor phone signal. Calls and texts come out of your monthly allowance or are charged at the standard rate.

Wi-Fi Calling works on any Apple handset from iPhone 5S upwards, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. BT says it will gradually support other Android phones.

You can also check if your device supports Wi-Fi Calling in the "Phone connectivity" section of your BT Mobile app.

4G means clearer calls as well as the ability to browse the internet or use apps like Google Maps on 4G at the same time that you’re making a call.

Make sure you have an iPhone 5S or later model and that you have a mobile plan with BT. Check that your device's software is up to date. You'll need iOS 11.3 or later. Go in to your phone settings, tap Software Update and install the latest update if available Go to Settings then Phone. Tap Wi-Fi Calling, toggle the button on to enable Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone You're now ready to use Wi-Fi Calling. Just connect to any Wi-Fi network and try making a call or send a text. You'll see BT WiFi Call at the top left of your phone

Make sure you have a Samsung S9 or S9+ and that you have a mobile plan with BT Update your software. For most Android devices you need to tap Settings from the dropdown menu, then scroll down to About phone and tap Software Update. Now look for the Wi-Fi Calling button in your phone's call settings and turn it on You're now ready to use Wi-Fi Calling. Just connect to any Wi-Fi network and try making a call or send a text. You'll see a Wi-Fi Calling icon at the top of your phone

