BlackBerry Bold 9700 announced
RIM has announced a successor to its original Bold, launched way back in May of 2008, with the news that the Bold 9700 will soon be here. The handset closely resembles its predecessor, complete with fake leather battery cover and full QWERTY. However it's a little smaller and has a trackpad rather than the original's trackball.
There's a 480 x 360 display, 5.0 BlackBerry OS, Marvell Tavor processor, 256MB of memory, A-GPS, Wi-Fi and a 3.2-megapixel camera. RIM reckons the battery life will last 2 days, though, which would be impressive on a smartphone. It also has a microUSB port and 3.5mm headphone jack.
There's no word on what networks it'll be available on, or how much it'll cost but it'll be available from the start of November. We'll be getting some close-up photos and a first look at the device shortly, so if you have anything you'd particularly like us to check out, feel free to comment below.
UPDATE: Further to a news story on FoneHome, we've been able to independently confirm that Vodafone will be offering the new Bold from November at a £35 per month price point. Thanks to BobbyG for the comment.
- Best Huawei P20 Pro tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- OnePlus 5T sold out, but O2 still has it
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
- Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- OnePlus posts cryptic teaser image for the OnePlus 6, promises "more immersion"
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Motorola's latest Moto Mod is an affordable stereo speaker
Comments