Coming-soon BlackBerry watch revealed

An interesting accessory to work with RIM's range of popular smartphones is being prepped - a wristwatch.



Rather than a fully-fledged watch phone, the likes of which we've seen hit the market from LG, the BlackBerry watch is designed as an accessory to use when your phone is out of reach, similar to Sony Ericsson's Bluetooth watches.



Revealed by CrackBerry's sources, the "inPulse smartwatch" as it's been dubbed, will offer a bright OLED display and is said to have been developed by a new BlackBerry accessory company from the ground up.



Due "soon" it's "designed to show you notifications and previews of messages arriving on your BlackBerry" while there's also talk of BlackBerry apps to work with the watch.

We will keep you posted.