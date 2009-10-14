  1. Home
BlackBerry Storm 2 to launch on Verizon this week

The BlackBerry Storm 2 will launch on Verizon wireless in the States some time this week, reports The New York Times.

This latest news, still as-yet unconfirmed by BlackBerry maker RIM, follows the recent news Pocket-lint brought you that Carphone Warehouse was prepping to offer the touchscreen phone here in the UK.

In the UK it's Vodafone that will offer the new and improved Storm 2, as it did the original, a situation echoed in the US with Verizon confirmed for the sequel handset after it shifted around a million of the first-gen model.

The New York Times' report suggests that the Storm 2 will still offer a SurePress clickable touchscreen, as the Storm did, a feature that has been improved on the next-gen device, rather than dropped, as had been reported. From the NYT:

"This week, Verizon and RIM are trying again with a Storm do-over, the Storm 2. Among its many improvements, the new phone gives the user the sensation of pushing a physical button when pressing a number on the glass touch screen".

We will keep you posted.

