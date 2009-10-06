BlackBerry music app unveiled by 7Digital

The iPhone has iTunes. Android has Amazon MP3, at least in the States and Nokia has Comes with Music, but until now BlackBerry and Windows Mobile users were sat in the cold.



BlackBerry's now been invited into the warm confines of the party, leaving poor old Windows Mobile still outside. 7digital, alongside announcing that it's launching in the States, has revealed that its previously-planned application for BlackBerry users to download music is now here.



The app is free, and works on the BlackBerry Bold, BlackBerry Curve 8900 and BlackBerry Tour in North America. By the end of the week, 7digital tells us, the company will have it working on the BlackBerry Storm and BlackBerry Curve 8520, too.



It's available in the UK, the USA, Germany and Spain, and should launch shortly in Canada. It's been built by DevelopIQ, and works on both Wi-Fi and 3G. In the latter case, when you buy a track it'll download a 64kbps version over 3G, before upgrading it automatically to a 320kbps one when you next connect to a Wi-Fi network.



It can run in the background, unlike an iPhone application, and it can also stream audio over Bluetooth to devices. DevelopIQ is working on push functionality that'll allow any tracks bought on your PC to be pushed automatically to your BlackBerry over Wi-Fi, too.



The app is available now from BlackBerry App World.