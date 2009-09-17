  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

The BlackBerry laptop: Redfly mobile companion announced

|
1/10  
The BlackBerry laptop: Redfly mobile companion announced
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1
5 reasons to buy the Nokia 7.1

BlackBerry users struggling with the small QWERTY keyboard and screen size will be offered another solution in the coming weeks - a laptop.

The Celio Redfly is a "mobile companion" that once connected to your phone offers users a 7- or 8-inch screen and a much larger keyboard to type on in a more standard laptop style form factor.

Although the Windows Mobile version has been out for some time, the company has confirmed that it hopes to have a BlackBerry version out before Christmas that will work with any 4.6 OS device like the Curve, Bold, Tour and Storm.

Bringing back memories of the ill-fated Palm Foleo, the device works by connecting a BlackBerry or Windows Mobile handset via Bluetooth or USB to the unit and then allowing users to access the information and applications on their phone.

Coming in two models; the C8N and C7, the units have no OS, no storage, or processor, instead just act as a conduit to your phone.

The makers of the new laptop-like devices say that battery life is around 8 hours for the 8-inch model and 5 hours for the 7-inch version.

On the question of why you wouldn't just get a laptop, a spokesman for the company told us "This is better than a laptop, if you lose it you lose no data".

It's $199 for the 7-inch version and $249 for the 8-inch model when they hit the shops in the coming months.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments