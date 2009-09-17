The BlackBerry laptop: Redfly mobile companion announced

BlackBerry users struggling with the small QWERTY keyboard and screen size will be offered another solution in the coming weeks - a laptop.

The Celio Redfly is a "mobile companion" that once connected to your phone offers users a 7- or 8-inch screen and a much larger keyboard to type on in a more standard laptop style form factor.

Although the Windows Mobile version has been out for some time, the company has confirmed that it hopes to have a BlackBerry version out before Christmas that will work with any 4.6 OS device like the Curve, Bold, Tour and Storm.

Bringing back memories of the ill-fated Palm Foleo, the device works by connecting a BlackBerry or Windows Mobile handset via Bluetooth or USB to the unit and then allowing users to access the information and applications on their phone.

Coming in two models; the C8N and C7, the units have no OS, no storage, or processor, instead just act as a conduit to your phone.

The makers of the new laptop-like devices say that battery life is around 8 hours for the 8-inch model and 5 hours for the 7-inch version.

On the question of why you wouldn't just get a laptop, a spokesman for the company told us "This is better than a laptop, if you lose it you lose no data".

It's $199 for the 7-inch version and $249 for the 8-inch model when they hit the shops in the coming months.