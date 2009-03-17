  1. Home
Truphone launches Truphone Business BlackBerry app

Truphone has launched Truphone Business, a new BlackBerry application that will allow business users to make international calls from their mobiles on the cheap.

Users will be charged at fixed line rates, apparently allowing them to save 50% or more on the cost of the call.

The service is available from the UK to anywhere across the world, and works alongside existing mobile operators by just intercepting the call whenever the number is international.

The Truphone Business service is offered at two tiers of rates, TruStandard and TruSaver, at £2.50 and £5 a month respectively.

As you might expect, the TruSaver will offer even lower call rates than the standard service.

If you fancy giving the service a go, you can get a free trial of Truphone Business by emailing business@truphone.com.

