  Obama's BlackBerry replacement revealed

As has been well publicised, when Barack Obama gets sworn in next Tuesday he will have to hand over his beloved BlackBerry as the White House is not happy with a president emailing so freely.

"I'm still clinging to my BlackBerry. They're going to pry it out of my hands", Obama said in a recent interview with CNBC, continuing the praise for the Canadian company's product that's been estimated as worth more than $25 million in promotion for RIM.

It has now been revealed what could replace the president elect's BlackBerry, and although it's officially approved by all the right government bodies, it's sure not as pretty as anything from RIM.

The General Dynamics' "Sectera Edge" is a $3350 Windows Mobile PDA phone that has been certified by the National Security Agency as being acceptable for top secret voice communications, email and browsing.

There's apparently no word from Obama's office as to whether or not the president is looking forward to getting his thumbs on the Sectera Edge.