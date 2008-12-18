  SlingPlayer Mobile for Blackberry to launch

We'd brought you the news that this was in the pipeline, but it's now officially dated, as Sling Media has announced its mobile product is going into beta for BlackBerry smartphones.

SlingPlayer Mobile will let you watch and control your home TV and DVR via your Slingbox on your BlackBerry, but at launch, only some of RIM's phones will be compatible and the new flagship Storm isn't on the list.

Supported handsets include the BlackBerry Bold, the Curve 8900, 8820, Curve 8320, Pearl Flip 8220 and the BlackBerry Pearl 8120.

The public beta of the service is due to go live on 30 December. For information on SlingPlayer Mobile for BlackBerry smartphones including device support, operator support and system requirements, you can visit http://uk.slingmedia.com/go/blackberry.

Sling Media says it is working on supporting additional devices.