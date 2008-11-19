Carphone teases over BlackBerry Javelin launch

The Carphone Warehouse has provided some early information and a pic on a new handset from RIM that will go on sale later this year, exclusive to the retailer.

Described as a "worthy follow-up to the Curve", the "Javelin", or Curve 8900 is a small smartphone, but gets full BlackBerry functionality.

It was launched earlier this month in Germany on T-Mobile, but no UK details had been received, other than T-Mobile suggesting they would offer the phone here too.

The Curve 8900 has a 2.4-inch HVGA+ display, gets all the usual BlackBerry gubbins as well as "global connectivity support" and built-in Wi-Fi and GPS.

With a sleek new style, the 8900 offers a 3.2-megapixel camera including auto focus, digital zoom and flash, RIM's trackball system, and an expandable microSD card slot that's good for cards up to 16GB.

There's no word on contracts, pricing or other details at this stage, although Carphone Warehouse have confirmed to Pocket-lint that they will offer the device as handset only.