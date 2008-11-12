  BlackBerry Curve 8900 launches

RIM has launched the BlackBerry Curve 8900 quad-band smartphone in Germany in conjunction with T-Mobile.

The Curve 8900 has a 2.4-inch HVGA+ display, gets all the usual BlackBerry goodness as well as "global connectivity support" and built-in Wi-Fi and GPS.

With a "sleek" new style, the 8900 offers a 3.2-megapixel camera including auto focus, digital zoom and flash, RIM's trackball system, and an expandable microSD card slot that's good for cards up to 16GB.

Measuring 110 grams and 109 x 60 x 13.5 millimetres, RIM says the BlackBerry Curve 8900 is the thinnest full QWERTZ BlackBerry to date.

Available only on T-Mobile in Germany, it's available from 4.95 euros with a 2-year contract and 359 euros without.

Pocket-lint got in touch with RIM's press office in the UK to see if a launch was planned here and we got a "no comment". We're waiting to hear back from T-Mobile.

UPDATE: T-Mobile has got in touch and says: "The BlackBerry Curve 8900 has launched first in Germany and is scheduled to be available from T-Mobile Germany later this month. It is expected to launch in most other countries in late 2008 and the first quarter of 2009."