Rumours of a BlackBerry Storm successor
It's not even on the shelves yet, but rumours are already circling the web that RIM is planning a BlackBerry Storm Mark II.
The Boy Genius Report is quoting two independent sources "that RIM is working on a device that will blow the roof off all previous models".
This alleged super smartphone will boast a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera, 1GB of RAM, and a "near-HD quality" screen.
There aren't any deets on what this mobile megalith could look like but BGR is hinting as a "sort of a Bold and Storm mashup. Either Treo-esque or a slide-out device".
And there's more.
BGR also suggests that a successor to the Storm may also be brewing, "and RIM [have] even started the first stages of a third generation Storm".
I see Storm clouds on the horizon for Google and Apple...
