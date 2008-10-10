  Rumours of a BlackBerry Storm successor

It's not even on the shelves yet, but rumours are already circling the web that RIM is planning a BlackBerry Storm Mark II.

The Boy Genius Report is quoting two independent sources "that RIM is working on a device that will blow the roof off all previous models".

This alleged super smartphone will boast a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera, 1GB of RAM, and a "near-HD quality" screen.

There aren't any deets on what this mobile megalith could look like but BGR is hinting as a "sort of a Bold and Storm mashup. Either Treo-esque or a slide-out device".

And there's more.

BGR also suggests that a successor to the Storm may also be brewing, "and RIM [have] even started the first stages of a third generation Storm".

I see Storm clouds on the horizon for Google and Apple...