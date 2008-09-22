  BlackBerry Storm confirmed for UK

Multiple sources have confirmed to Pocket-lint that Vodafone will be getting the UK exclusive for the new touchscreen BlackBerry: the Storm.

"Vodafone will be the exclusive operator in the UK with the 'Thunder' name being ditched in favour of the global 'Storm'", one of our sources confirmed.

Hitting the shops at the end of October, the multiple industry sources, who have all asked to remain anonymous, have also confirmed to Pocket-lint that the new smartphone from RIM will be available before November in time for Christmas, with an official announcement from RIM, the maker of the BlackBerry, due at the start of October.

In the States, Verizon is currently running teaser pages for the launch of BlackBerry's forthcoming touchscreen phone, but here in the UK news has been a little more low-key, with news of the new device thin on the ground.