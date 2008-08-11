RIM celebrates 10% US market share
Canadian outfit Research in Motion, which is the company behind the BlackBerry brand, is celebrating winning a 10% slice of the US mobile phone market.
RIM was responsible for 10% of American mobile phone sales in the second quarter in a market that grew more than 5% despite economic concerns.
Research firm Strategy Analytics said RIM was seeing huge success with both consumer and business handsets.
At the top of the US market remains Motorola, which has 25.8% of the American market despite having a global share of less than 10%.
In close second place was LG, which took the spot for the first time in almost two years, due partly to sales of phones with high-speed Web links by the country's No. 1 wireless service AT&T.
Overall - total mobile phone shipments rose 5.3% to 41.9 million units from 39.8 million in the second quarter of 2007.
