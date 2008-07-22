Garmin Mobile for BlackBerry launches

Garmin has announced Garmin Mobile for BlackBerry, a one-time, £89.99 purchase with full European coverage that will give customers who own BlackBerry devices unlimited use of Garmin Mobile’s turn-by-turn, voice prompted directions for the life of their specific BlackBerry.

Users will also have unlimited access to Garmin Mobile's content such as traffic information, weather and Google Local Search and there's also millions of points of interest on the map data provided by Navteq.

Since Garmin Mobile for BlackBerry’s mapping data is stored online and not on the BlackBerry device itself, customers can get the most up-to-date mapping information available directly from Garmin.

Suitable for use with BlackBerrys with built-in GPS and data plans, non-GPS BlackBerrys can use the service in conjunction with the GPS 10x, a portable GPS sensor that receives location data from the GPS and transmits that information to the BlackBerry via Bluetooth.

Garmin Mobile for BlackBerry as a one-time purchase will be available in September from www.garmin.co.uk.