  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry phone news

BlackBerry Home Server rumours surface

|
  BlackBerry Home Server rumours surface
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

BlackBerry users could soon be able to transfer files wirelessly between their handheld device and their PC wherever they are according to an analyst in the US.

Dubbed the BlackBerry Home Server, the system would operate in a similar fashion to RIM's BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Scotia Capital's Gus Papageorgiou said in a report on Thursday.

“Anybody who has an MP3 player and a mobile phone is a target for this service”, Papageorgiou said in an interview.

The news, if true would allow Research in Motion to appeal to consumers looking for more than just email on the go.

Papageorgiou has said that the software would allow the user to organise their digital media, in a manner similar to Apple's iTunes program.

“People talk about convergence, and right now, for the most part it's all talk”, he said. “But RIM is the only company that has a convergence platform, because they have the [network operating centre]. The NOC can tie in your PC to your mobile phone, so that one is always in touch with the other.”

PopularIn Phones
  1. OnePlus 6 review: Glorious, glossy and powerful
  2. What is Apple’s USB Restricted Mode and how does it work?
  3. BlackBerry Key2 tips and tricks - Master your QWERTY
  4. Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
  5. The best SIM-only deals for July 2018
  1. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  2. The best OnePlus 6 deals for July 2018
  3. OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  4. OnePlus 6 now available in limited edition stunning red
  5. Apple's cheaper LCD iPhone will have iPhone X style super-thin bezel thanks to advanced LED backlight
Comments