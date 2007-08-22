  1. Home
GPS-enabled BlackBerry Curve 8310 coming to the UK

That nice-looking BlackBerry Curve 8310 that Vodafone and RIM have launched recently in Germany?

You'll be pleased to know that it's heading to the UK very shortly. Today we had this confirmed by a RIM spokesperson who said the announcement about which network gets the phone will be soon.

The new device boasts built-in GPS navigation and "advanced multimedia functionality".

The 8310 is pretty much the 8300 Curve model but with the added benefit of GPS functionality.

In the UK users will able to enjoy that GPS functionality on a Curve model - something previously only available on higher-end devices from BlackBerry.

With a metallic finish the Curve 8310 is the smallest and lightest BlackBerry smartphone ever to come with a full QWERTY keyboard.

As well as the GPS and mapping features, it boasts a camera, a multi-media player, expandable memory, voice dialling and trackball navigation.

And of course there's the "core" functionality you’d expect in a BlackBerry such as email and text messaging, instant messaging, web browser and advanced phone functionality.

With rumours that AT&T are planning to "cripple" the 8320's GPS functionality in the States, readers will be pleased to note that the 8310 we see in the UK will boast full GPS functionality.

We'll bring you more news when the official announcement is made...

