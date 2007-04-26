Ultra connectivity for new BlackBerry

Verizon Wireless and Research In Motion has introduced its ultra-smart BlackBerry. The BlackBerry 8830 World Edition smartphone works with all the top business features, even though it is only available in the US for the timebeing.

The new handset comes with Verizon’s new Global BlackBerry service, an “always-on, always connected” wireless email solution that is meant to provide quick, easy access to email, contacts, calendar, organiser and the web while on-the-go.

The new BlackBerry 8830 World Edition smartphone packs the latest features EV-DO/GPRS network connection for high-speed data transfer in more than 60 countries, GSM/GPRS (900/1800MHz) for continued voice and email while traveling internationally.

Beyond the wireless connections, the device also hosts a navigation system, media player, expandable memory option with microSD card, speakerphone, and the elusive Bluetooth capabilities for certain profiles inclusive of hands-free.

The BlackBerry 8830 World Edition smartphone will be available in May for $299.99 if you can get one from the States, we will be looking out for it this end.