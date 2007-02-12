RIM launches BlackBerry 8800

RIM's latest BlackBerry, the 8800, will have business users drooling, as its the slimmest and sleekest to date.

Disappointingly, however, it seems that it doesn't include Wi-Fi connectivity nor HSDPA support like many of the smartphones that are being launched this week.

It does, however, feature a GPS receiver that can be used with BlackBerry Maps or other mapping services.

The BlackBerry 8800 is a quad-band GSM/GPRS device that is also EDGE-enabled; it features a full QWERTY keyboard, and a trackball navigation system.

For enhanced audio performance, it incorporates noise cancellation and Speaker Independent Voice recognition for voice activated dialling.

Music can be listened to through the built-in speakerphone, which is also ideal for conference calling.

Other features include Bluetooth 2.0, polyphonic ringtones, media player, headset jack, and video support.

The BlackBerry 8800 should be available this month, and is bundled with a headset, travel charger, and USB cable.