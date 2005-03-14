Blackberry gets AOL and Yahoo instant messaging

Research in Motion, manufacturers of the popular Blackberry handheld email device has announced that it has signed licencing agreements with both AOL and Yahoo to let users use the instant messaging services when out and about.

Under the terms of the agreement, BlackBerry users will have quick and easy access to their AOL Buddy List feature or ICQ contact list to easily see which of their friends and family members are online and available to chat. Users will be able to send and receive instant messages (IMs) over both the AIM and ICQ networks. Mobile IMs will be transmitted to and from the BlackBerry handheld, notifying users of new messages quickly and seamlessly.

In the deal with Yahoo, the Blackberry will come pre-installed with Yahoo's instant messaging client Yahoo! Messenger and allow consumers to see which friends are online, send and receive instant messages, have multiple conversations at once, participate in online conferences and even send and view emoticons.

Both AOL and Yahoo services will be available immediately via AOL and Yahoo authorized operators.