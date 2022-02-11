Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Blackberry phones are really dead this time, as OnwardMobility loses license rights

(Pocket-lint) - BlackBerry phones are now dead. Really this time. Onward Mobility - the American firm which promised a 5G BlackBerry smartphone - has reportedly lost the license to manufacture phones with the iconic smartphone maker's name on them. 

The writing had been on the wall for a while, with Onward Mobility originally stating - in 2020 - that they'd launch a BlackBerry phone in 2021. Of course, that came and went without even a sneak peak at the device. 

Not long ago it did state that it still planned to launch the phone and - like so many other companies - was feeling the effects of the global pandemic, and definitely was "not dead". Now, according to a couple of reports, the phone is not going to happen at all. 

First reported by Kevin Michaluk - owner/founder of CrackBerry - the deal to license the BlackBerry name to Onward Mobility is dead. This was then also corroborated by Android Police. The reports cite multiple sources having confirmed the news. 

From a smartphone perspective, this means BlackBerry's long, protracted fight against complete demise is over. The feeling - it seems - is that BlackBerry CEO, John Chen, is "done with phones". 

BlackBerry - as a brand - still very much exists, but has pivoted into being more a software framework company that specialises in enterprise services and in-car entertainment systems now.

But while it's not a dead company, you're very unlikely to see its brand logo stamped on any consumer electronics any time in the near future. If you're still feeling a little nostalgic over BlackBerry, be sure to check out our list of the most iconic BlackBerry phones

Writing by Cam Bunton.
