(Pocket-lint) - BlackBerry phones are now dead. Really this time. Onward Mobility - the American firm which promised a 5G BlackBerry smartphone - has reportedly lost the license to manufacture phones with the iconic smartphone maker's name on them.

The writing had been on the wall for a while, with Onward Mobility originally stating - in 2020 - that they'd launch a BlackBerry phone in 2021. Of course, that came and went without even a sneak peak at the device.

Not long ago it did state that it still planned to launch the phone and - like so many other companies - was feeling the effects of the global pandemic, and definitely was "not dead". Now, according to a couple of reports, the phone is not going to happen at all.

First reported by Kevin Michaluk - owner/founder of CrackBerry - the deal to license the BlackBerry name to Onward Mobility is dead. This was then also corroborated by Android Police. The reports cite multiple sources having confirmed the news.

From a smartphone perspective, this means BlackBerry's long, protracted fight against complete demise is over. The feeling - it seems - is that BlackBerry CEO, John Chen, is "done with phones".

BlackBerry - as a brand - still very much exists, but has pivoted into being more a software framework company that specialises in enterprise services and in-car entertainment systems now.

But while it's not a dead company, you're very unlikely to see its brand logo stamped on any consumer electronics any time in the near future. If you're still feeling a little nostalgic over BlackBerry, be sure to check out our list of the most iconic BlackBerry phones.

Writing by Cam Bunton.